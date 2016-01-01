Dr. Jorge Pastoriza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastoriza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Pastoriza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Pastoriza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pastoriza works at
Locations
Sunset Cardiology, PL9193 SW 72nd St Ste 210, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-5558
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jorge Pastoriza, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastoriza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastoriza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastoriza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastoriza works at
Dr. Pastoriza has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastoriza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastoriza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastoriza.
