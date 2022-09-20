Dr. Jorge Perez Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Perez Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Perez Lopez, MD
Dr. Jorge Perez Lopez, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dr. Perez Lopez's Office Locations
Halifax Health Brooks Rehabilitation - Physician Practice311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 120, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 DirectionsMonday9:30am - 4:00pmTuesday9:30am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optimum HealthCare
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez Lopez?
Dr Perez was professional and compassionate. He made sure I had all the needed referrals for follow up treatments. His team reached out to me by phone to make sure my transition to home was successful. They made it a point to let me know I could reach out to them at any time for any of my needs. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jorge Perez Lopez, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1063745131
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perez Lopez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perez Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez Lopez has seen patients for Lipedema, Arthritis of the Elbow and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez Lopez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.