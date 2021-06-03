Dr. Jorge Pino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Pino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Pino, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Pino works at
Locations
Grandview Medical Group Endocrinology3525 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 971-2450
Grandview Medical Group-Endocrinology3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 800, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explained my condition thoroughly, I felt much better after leaving his office. His nurses were very nice
About Dr. Jorge Pino, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1013072461
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pino accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pino works at
Dr. Pino has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pino speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pino.
