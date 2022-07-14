Overview of Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD

Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Rabaza works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.