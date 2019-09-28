Dr. Raichman I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Raichman I, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Raichman I, MD
Dr. Jorge Raichman I, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Behavioral Hospital Bellaire5314 Dashwood Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 600-9500
Jorge A Raichman MD PA7500 Beechnut St Ste 214, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 772-6519
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Very intelligent and thoughtful of pt needs. He is compassionate and talks to you, not down at you.
About Dr. Jorge Raichman I, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1093740979
Education & Certifications
- Washington U Affil Hosp
- Washington U Affil Hosp
- U Buenos Aires
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Dr. Raichman I accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raichman I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raichman I has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raichman I on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Raichman I. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raichman I.
