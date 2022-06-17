Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Ramirez, MD
Dr. Jorge Ramirez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Adolfo A. Aldape M.d.p.a.1710 E Saunders St Ste B660, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-8270
Laredo Medical Center1700 E Saunders St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-8270
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramírez is very thorough in his explanations. He takes the time to verify that your questions are answered.
About Dr. Jorge Ramirez, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003127002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Ureteral Stones and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.