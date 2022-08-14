Overview

Dr. Jorge Reguero Hernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences Carlos J. Finlay, Cuba and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Reguero Hernandez works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.