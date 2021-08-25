See All Family Doctors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Jorge Rivero, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jorge Rivero, MD

Dr. Jorge Rivero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Rancho Los Amigos Med Center Usc

Dr. Rivero works at Senior Care Medical Associates in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivero's Office Locations

    Senior Care Medical Associates
    23521 Paseo De Valencia, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 588-7262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pollen Allergy
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Symptomatic Menopause
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jorge Rivero, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013097260
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rancho Los Amigos Med Center Usc
    Residency
    • Metro Genl Hospital
    Internship
    • Metro Genl Hospital Case West Res University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Rivero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivero works at Senior Care Medical Associates in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rivero’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

