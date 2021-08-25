Dr. Jorge Rivero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Rivero, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Rivero, MD
Dr. Jorge Rivero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Rancho Los Amigos Med Center Usc
Dr. Rivero works at
Dr. Rivero's Office Locations
Senior Care Medical Associates23521 Paseo De Valencia, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente atención y cuidados con el paciente.
About Dr. Jorge Rivero, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1013097260
Education & Certifications
- Rancho Los Amigos Med Center Usc
- Metro Genl Hospital
- Metro Genl Hospital Case West Res University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivero works at
Dr. Rivero speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.