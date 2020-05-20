Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Tulane University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
All Florida Orthopaedic Associates603 7th St S Ste 450, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 349-6789Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
All Florida Orthopaedic Associates4600 4th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 349-6790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Dr. Rod repaired a hand injury 11 years ago that worked out very well considering the damage I had done. In late 2018 I had him do a left shoulder bicep tear and a right shoulder rotator, both old sports injuries that went very well too. I have read the complaints about waiting and I understand. But, he has never, ever rushed an appointment and takes as much time as necessary helping you to understand what the expected duration/outcome will be.
About Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French, Greek, Polish, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1922072461
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- Tulane University Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks French, Greek, Polish, Spanish and Vietnamese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.