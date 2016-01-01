Overview

Dr. Jorge Rubal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Rubal works at Laguna Beach Community Clinic in Laguna Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

