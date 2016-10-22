See All Pediatricians in Lake Park, FL
Dr. Jorge Sallent, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jorge Sallent, MD

Dr. Jorge Sallent, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Sallent works at Pediatric Respiratory Center in Lake Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sallent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Respiratory Center
    500 Us Highway 1, Lake Park, FL 33403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 863-0105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Apnea
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Apnea
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jorge Sallent, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538154398
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Fla
    Residency
    • Orlando Rmc
    Internship
    • Seguro Social Dominicano
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Sallent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sallent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sallent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sallent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sallent works at Pediatric Respiratory Center in Lake Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sallent’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sallent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sallent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sallent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sallent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

