Dr. Jorge Serna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Serna, MD
Dr. Jorge Serna, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School At Houston|University Of Tx Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Serna works at
Dr. Serna's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Kidney Specialists PA1310 Murchison Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 857-0700
-
2
Davita Transmountn Dialyss Clinic5255 Woodrow Bean # B18, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 751-5400
-
3
El Paso Kidney Specialists1700 Curie Dr Ste 4300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4500
-
4
El Paso Kidney Specialist11989 Pellicano Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 544-4500
-
5
Five Points Medical Lab2929 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 544-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been a patient of Dr. Serna for over 7 years. During that time he has exhibited a true professional demeanor and empathetic approach to our care. His staff is always attentive and courteous. His medical approach to our personnel medical needs has truly had a positive impact on our long-term health. Without a doubt one of the best medical practitioners I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.
About Dr. Jorge Serna, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861486532
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Houston
- U Tex
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University Tex
- University Of Texas Med School At Houston|University Of Tx Medical School At Houston
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
