Dr. Jorge Serna, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jorge Serna, MD

Dr. Jorge Serna, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School At Houston|University Of Tx Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Serna works at El Paso Kidney Specialists PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Serna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Kidney Specialists PA
    1310 Murchison Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 857-0700
  2. 2
    Davita Transmountn Dialyss Clinic
    5255 Woodrow Bean # B18, El Paso, TX 79924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 751-5400
  3. 3
    El Paso Kidney Specialists
    1700 Curie Dr Ste 4300, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-4500
  4. 4
    El Paso Kidney Specialist
    11989 Pellicano Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-4500
  5. 5
    Five Points Medical Lab
    2929 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Treatment frequency



Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 06, 2020
    My wife and I have been a patient of Dr. Serna for over 7 years. During that time he has exhibited a true professional demeanor and empathetic approach to our care. His staff is always attentive and courteous. His medical approach to our personnel medical needs has truly had a positive impact on our long-term health. Without a doubt one of the best medical practitioners I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.
    Robert P. — Mar 06, 2020
    About Dr. Jorge Serna, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861486532
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Tex
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University Tex
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Med School At Houston|University Of Tx Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Serna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serna works at El Paso Kidney Specialists PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Serna’s profile.

    Dr. Serna has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Serna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

