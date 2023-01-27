Overview

Dr. Jorge Serrat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Serrat works at Jorge L Serrat MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.