Dr. Jorge Serrat, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (55)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Serrat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Serrat works at Jorge L Serrat MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jorge L. Serrat
    650 NW 180th Ter Ste 101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 392-1880
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 27, 2023
    My son has been going to Dr Serrat for over 15 years. He is always very pleasant and professional.
    — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Jorge Serrat, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497810949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny Hlth/Hosp Corp Lincoln Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Este School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Serrat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serrat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serrat works at Jorge L Serrat MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Serrat’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

