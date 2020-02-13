Dr. Jorge Sosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Sosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Sosa, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
Jorge L. Sosa M.d. P.A.3499 W 4th Ave Ste 201, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 863-0266
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr SOSA, AND HE'S STAFF ARE THE BEST, I REALLY RECOMEND THEM, FOR THE BARIATRIC SURGERY. 20 YEAR S OF EXPERIENCE WITH CLIENTS. SATISFIED SHOEING THE EXVELENCY ON EVERY PROCEDURE ON LOSS WEIGH, AND SUPPORTING, BEFORE, AND AFTER THIS SURGERY, WITH ALL GENERAL INFORMATION, AND Doubts. THANKS
About Dr. Jorge Sosa, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740249796
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Health System
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.