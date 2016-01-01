Dr. Sotelo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Sotelo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Sotelo, MD
Dr. Jorge Sotelo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sotelo's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Psychiatry2301 N University Dr Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 883-8260Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jorge Sotelo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679511505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sotelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sotelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotelo.
