Dr. Suarez-Menendez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Suarez-Menendez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Suarez-Menendez, MD
Dr. Jorge Suarez-Menendez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Suarez-Menendez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Suarez-Menendez's Office Locations
-
1
The House of Movement LLC1900 BRICKELL AVE, Miami, FL 33129 Directions (305) 854-3666
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suarez-Menendez?
About Dr. Jorge Suarez-Menendez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1609041730
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suarez-Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez-Menendez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez-Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez-Menendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez-Menendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez-Menendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.