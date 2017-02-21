Dr. Jorge Szauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Szauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Szauer, MD
Dr. Jorge Szauer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Szauer's Office Locations
Jorge Szauer MD PA9750 NW 33rd St Ste 201, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 840-8950
South Florida Surgical Specialists9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 116, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (954) 840-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Szauer is one of the compassionate and caring Surgeons. He, has been my Doctor for 3years plus. He saved my life with my neck and when I need surgery this January. He, is absolutely amazing. He cares for his patients and the only Dr. I know that gives you his phone. He's their when you need him. His beside manner and his kindness shows through. I wish the world had more doctors like him. He's easy to talk to and he listens. He's truly a God send. I have nothing but love and respect.
About Dr. Jorge Szauer, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szauer speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Szauer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szauer.
