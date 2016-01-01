Overview

Dr. Jorge Tamayo-Cordero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 64 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Tamayo-Cordero works at Belmont Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.