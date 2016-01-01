Dr. Jorge Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Uribe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Uribe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Uribe works at
Locations
Mid-Atlantic GI Consultants PA537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 225-2380
Christianacare4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Directions (302) 733-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Jorge Uribe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uribe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uribe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Uribe works at
Dr. Uribe has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Pancreatitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uribe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Uribe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uribe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uribe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uribe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.