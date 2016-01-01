Overview

Dr. Jorge Uribe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Uribe works at Delaware Center For Digestive Care in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Pancreatitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.