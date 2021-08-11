Overview

Dr. Jorge Valdes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their residency with Westchester General Hospital



Dr. Valdes works at Pines Foot and Ankle Surgical Grp in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.