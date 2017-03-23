Dr. Jorge Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Vazquez, MD
Dr. Jorge Vazquez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Bay Area Kidney Disease Physicians614 Furman Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 201-6605
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very easy to talk with and willing to listen.
About Dr. Jorge Vazquez, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1942245295
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Nephrology
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vazquez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.