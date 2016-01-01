Dr. Venegas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jorge Venegas, MD
Dr. Jorge Venegas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Lutheran Medical Center, Broo
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-6485Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Shakir Mukhi MD7554 Metropolitan Ave, Middle Village, NY 11379 Directions (718) 894-4200
New Life Ob/Gyn634 59th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 567-0730
Wyckoff Professional Medical Services PC1419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Women's Health Center Ext Clinic110 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 486-4155
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Lutheran Medical Center, Broo
Dr. Venegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venegas has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venegas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Venegas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venegas.
