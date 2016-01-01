Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora-Quezada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, MD
Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edinburg, TX.
Dr. Zamora-Quezada works at
Dr. Zamora-Quezada's Office Locations
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center2601 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 992-7607
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1326042003
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamora-Quezada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamora-Quezada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamora-Quezada has seen patients for Arthritis, Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamora-Quezada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zamora-Quezada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora-Quezada.
