Dr. Jorge Zapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Zapata, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Zapata, MD
Dr. Jorge Zapata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Zapata works at
Dr. Zapata's Office Locations
-
1
Peninsula Comm Hlth. Svcs. Pt. Orchard Clinic320 S Kitsap Blvd, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zapata?
I have never had anything but caring, professional and empathetic service from Dr. Zapata. I have an unfortunate bartholin cyst issue that is reoccurring, no matter what I do (and I have followed all his and advice and other doctor's advice). He treated me several times when the cysts became infected. This is excruciating when this happens, and he never made me wait or go to the ER. He told his nurse to schedule me right away and he'd make room to help me take care of it. He told me, "This is too painful. Do not let them make you wait. Tell them I want to see you right away, okay?" When the problem didn't go away, he helped me make the hard choice of removal and was the doctor who removed the gland. While infections can still happen when a gland is removed (in the open cavity), this is not his fault; it happens with much less frequency, no . His forthright, reassuring demeanor and his empathy for my pain makes me happy it was him who helped me when I had this traumatic issue.
About Dr. Jorge Zapata, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1831180793
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Lutheran MC
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zapata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zapata accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zapata using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zapata works at
Dr. Zapata has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zapata speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.