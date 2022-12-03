Overview of Dr. Jorgelina De Sanctis, MD

Dr. Jorgelina De Sanctis, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Rosario - Argentina (SOM & GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. De Sanctis works at SHMG Infectious Disease - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.