Dr. Jorgelina De Sanctis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Sanctis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorgelina De Sanctis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorgelina De Sanctis, MD
Dr. Jorgelina De Sanctis, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Rosario - Argentina (SOM & GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. De Sanctis works at
Dr. De Sanctis' Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group230 Michigan St NE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 774-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Sanctis?
Very knowledgeable & easy to talk with
About Dr. Jorgelina De Sanctis, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396950226
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak (GME)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME) & Universidad Nacional de Rosario - Argentina (SOM & GME)
- Universidad Nacional de Rosario - Argentina (SOM & GME)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Sanctis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Sanctis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Sanctis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Sanctis works at
Dr. De Sanctis speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. De Sanctis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Sanctis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Sanctis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Sanctis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.