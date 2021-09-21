Overview of Dr. Jorjeta Tahtawi, MD

Dr. Jorjeta Tahtawi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Cervenko Inst Med, Sofia and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Tahtawi works at AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.