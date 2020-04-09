Dr. Jorys Martinez-Jorge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Jorge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorys Martinez-Jorge, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorys Martinez-Jorge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-0274Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
- Humana
I had a skin graft done by him today so not sure how it looks yet but not anticipating anything bad. I shall see next week when I follow up but I’m feelings optimistic about the results. He’s very intelligent, caring, kind and compassionate which are wonderful quality's to have in a doctor. I liked how he explained everything to me even if I asked the same question twice haha! I would highly recommend him.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1790945210
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Martinez-Jorge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez-Jorge accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez-Jorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Jorge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Jorge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Jorge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Jorge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.