Dr. Jorys Martinez-Jorge, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jorys Martinez-Jorge, MD

Dr. Jorys Martinez-Jorge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Martinez-Jorge works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez-Jorge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Neurology
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-0274
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 09, 2020
    I had a skin graft done by him today so not sure how it looks yet but not anticipating anything bad. I shall see next week when I follow up but I’m feelings optimistic about the results. He’s very intelligent, caring, kind and compassionate which are wonderful quality's to have in a doctor. I liked how he explained everything to me even if I asked the same question twice haha! I would highly recommend him.
    Misty — Apr 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jorys Martinez-Jorge, MD
    About Dr. Jorys Martinez-Jorge, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1790945210
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorys Martinez-Jorge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Jorge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez-Jorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez-Jorge works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Martinez-Jorge’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Jorge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Jorge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Jorge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Jorge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

