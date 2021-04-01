Dr. Jose Melendez-Rosado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez-Rosado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Melendez-Rosado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Melendez-Rosado, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Melendez-Rosado works at
Locations
-
1
Eisenman & Eisenman, M.D., Advanced Gastro Consultants5065 S State Road 7 Ste 201, Lake Worth, FL 33449 Directions (561) 753-7487
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Preferred Care Partners
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melendez-Rosado?
I first met Dr Melendez in 2020. He was very attentive and paid attention to my concerns. An appointment was set for my Colonoscopy & Endoscopy for Feb 2021. All went well. He spoke to me after my procedures in the recovery room. I then followed up with him in a few weeks after that. Good bedside manner. Caring an attentive. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Jose Melendez-Rosado, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1356786628
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melendez-Rosado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melendez-Rosado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melendez-Rosado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melendez-Rosado works at
Dr. Melendez-Rosado has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melendez-Rosado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melendez-Rosado speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez-Rosado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez-Rosado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez-Rosado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez-Rosado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.