Dr. Josaida Contreras, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josaida Contreras, DDS
Overview
Dr. Josaida Contreras, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in The Villages, FL.
Dr. Contreras works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Magnolia Plaza2203 Everglades Ln, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 558-8132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Contreras?
About Dr. Josaida Contreras, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1891313821
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contreras accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Contreras using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contreras works at
Dr. Contreras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.