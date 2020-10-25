Overview

Dr. Jose Aguirre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad del Valle and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Aguirre works at 1960 Family Practice PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.