Dr. Jose Albisu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Albisu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Vernon, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, Thorek Memorial Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Albisu works at
Locations
Primary Care2 Good Samaritan Way Ste 420, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Directions (618) 899-4000
Ssm Health Good Samaritan Hospital - Mt. Vernon1 Good Samaritan Way, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Directions (618) 242-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Regional Health Center
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Albisu is so cool. I was so happy with my visit with him. He was informative and asked great questions and treated me with respect.
About Dr. Jose Albisu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336272913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albisu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albisu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albisu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albisu has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albisu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Albisu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albisu.
