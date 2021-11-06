Dr. Jose Aldrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Aldrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Aldrich, MD
Dr. Jose Aldrich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Aldrich works at
Dr. Aldrich's Office Locations
Juan J. Alberti Flor. MD PA351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 404, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 856-5733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
With his experience, he solves the patient's condition in a few minutes.
About Dr. Jose Aldrich, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710173794
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldrich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldrich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldrich works at
Dr. Aldrich has seen patients for Arthritis, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.