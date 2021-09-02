Dr. Jose Alemar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alemar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Alemar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Alemar, MD
Dr. Jose Alemar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Alemar works at
Dr. Alemar's Office Locations
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clearwater3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (239) 274-8200
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Axelrod400 Pinellas St Ste 300, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 447-8100
3
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 290, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 940-9580
4
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Highland Ave100 Highland Ave N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 683-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dear Dr. Alemar, tho it seems like yesterday, it has been a year since my husband George Wald was fortunate enough to have found himself under your care, and because of your wonderfully kind, professional , guidance and treatment, his condition began improving day to day. He was pain free, his appetite had returned and his optimism happily returned. . Had it not been for the hemorrhagic stroke that finally took his life, I know he would still be boasting of his progress and of the doctor who gave him his life back. I , and my family owe you a final but long remembered thank you for the peace and comfort George had during his last days. And we will always remember the care and kindness you bestowed on us. May our Lord continue to bless you and allow you to continue the lifesaving services you have had bestowed on you . Thank you. Joann Arcuri Wald
About Dr. Jose Alemar, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1154302156
Education & Certifications
- U Sth FL
- University of Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alemar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alemar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alemar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alemar has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alemar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alemar speaks French and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alemar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alemar.
