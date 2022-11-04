Overview

Dr. Jose Allas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Allas works at Memphis Place Mall in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.