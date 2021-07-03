Overview of Dr. Jose Almeida, MD

Dr. Jose Almeida, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Almeida works at Miami Vein Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.