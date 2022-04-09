Overview

Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez works at West Broward Pulmonary Consultants in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.