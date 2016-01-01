Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
Phoenix Medical Clinic6408 N Armenia Ave Ste B-1, Tampa, FL 33604 Directions (813) 352-8305
Jose E Alvarez MD7001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste A, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548313950
Education & Certifications
- LSU Med Sch
- Homewood Hospital Center N Campus
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.