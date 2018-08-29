Overview

Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarez works at Healthfirst Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.