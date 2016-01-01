Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amortegui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD
Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They graduated from SAINT EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Amortegui's Office Locations
St. Luke's Cardiovascular Surgical Associates701 Ostrum St Ste 603, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-7800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1265697791
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Medical System
- University Of Tennessee Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Tennessee Graduate Sch. of Medicine
- SAINT EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amortegui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amortegui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Amortegui has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amortegui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amortegui speaks Spanish.
