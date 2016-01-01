Overview of Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD

Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They graduated from SAINT EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Amortegui works at St Lukes Cardiovascular/Thoraci in Fountain Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.