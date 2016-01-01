See All General Surgeons in Fountain Hill, PA
Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD

General Surgery
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD

Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They graduated from SAINT EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Amortegui works at St Lukes Cardiovascular/Thoraci in Fountain Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amortegui's Office Locations

    St. Luke's Cardiovascular Surgical Associates
    701 Ostrum St Ste 603, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-7800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Partial Lung Collapse
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Port Placements or Replacements
Partial Lung Collapse
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265697791
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland Medical System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee Graduate Sch. of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SAINT EDWARD MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Amortegui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amortegui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amortegui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amortegui works at St Lukes Cardiovascular/Thoraci in Fountain Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Amortegui’s profile.

    Dr. Amortegui has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amortegui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Amortegui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amortegui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amortegui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amortegui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

