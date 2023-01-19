Overview of Dr. Jose Amundaray, MD

Dr. Jose Amundaray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando and Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.



Dr. Amundaray works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Celebration in Celebration, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.