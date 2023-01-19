See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Celebration, FL
Dr. Jose Amundaray, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (159)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Amundaray, MD

Dr. Jose Amundaray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando and Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.

Dr. Amundaray works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Celebration in Celebration, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Amundaray's Office Locations

    Celebration Office
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 106, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 939-0222
    Kissimmee Office
    2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 100, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 939-0222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • AdventHealth Kissimmee
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Dr. P. Phillips Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 159 ratings
    Patient Ratings (159)
    5 Star
    (149)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Celebration Orthopedic and Sports Medicine cares about the wellbeing of everyone of their patients. The staff is service oriented and one of the best my wife and I have had the pleasure to interact with. Dr. Jose Amundaray, Dr. David Lally and Dr. Haque have been the one that we have created a very strong relationship with. All three of this doctors are highly recommended for their patient relationship and confidence in their particular expertise
    Armando F/ Ana C Sarabia — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Jose Amundaray, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1972596948
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Knee &amp; Orthopedic Centers|Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
    • Montefiore M C H&amp;l Moses Division|Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl|University Of Pr School Of Med
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
