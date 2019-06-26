Dr. Jose Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Andrade, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Andrade, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Andrade works at
Locations
Allergy Asthma (arthritis) Center5412 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32812 Directions (407) 658-7882
Allergy Asthma (arthritis) Center322 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 658-7882
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr Andrade's office since I was little; that's about 30 yrs! The care is always what I need when it comes to controlling my asthma, and the staff is always friendly. I would recommend this office to anyone looking for a specialist in allergy and immunology. Thumbs way up!
About Dr. Jose Andrade, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Somali and Spanish
- 1356330252
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla
- Monmouth Mc
- Division Of Immunology and Infectious Diseases (Cdc)
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- State University of New York
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrade works at
Dr. Andrade has seen patients for Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics, Pollen Allergy and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andrade speaks Somali and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.