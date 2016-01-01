Dr. Jose Aquino Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aquino Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Aquino Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Aquino Garcia, MD
Dr. Jose Aquino Garcia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Aquino Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aquino Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Eclat The Clinic1378 Coral Way Ste 500, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 381-5505
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aquino Garcia?
About Dr. Jose Aquino Garcia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1730508631
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aquino Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aquino Garcia works at
Dr. Aquino Garcia speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
Dr. Aquino Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquino Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aquino Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aquino Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.