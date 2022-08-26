See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Jose Aranez, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (34)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Aranez, MD

Dr. Jose Aranez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Aranez works at JOSE T ARANEZ, MD.,INC in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aranez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jose T Aranez Md.,inc
    2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 407, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-1420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Excelente Doctor !muy buen servicio
    Angeles Y — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jose Aranez, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1740255330
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sisters of Charity Hosp
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    Undergraduate School
    • 1981
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Aranez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aranez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aranez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aranez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aranez works at JOSE T ARANEZ, MD.,INC in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aranez’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Aranez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aranez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aranez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aranez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

