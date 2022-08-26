Dr. Jose Aranez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aranez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Aranez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Aranez, MD
Dr. Jose Aranez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Aranez's Office Locations
Jose T Aranez Md.,inc2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 407, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-1420
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente Doctor !muy buen servicio
About Dr. Jose Aranez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1740255330
Education & Certifications
- Sisters of Charity Hosp
- Mercy Hospital
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- 1981
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aranez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aranez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aranez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aranez speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Aranez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aranez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aranez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aranez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.