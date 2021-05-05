Dr. Jose Arias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Arias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Arias, MD
Dr. Jose Arias, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Arias' Office Locations
Neurosurgical Consultants520 Mary St Ste 470, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 426-8410
Ascension St. Vincent Evansville3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-4000
Neurosurgical Consultants2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg D, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-1770
Deaconess Orthopedic Neuroscience Hospital4011 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-8410Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arias performed 2 neck surgeries on me one in 2003 and 2007. He was the only surgeon who found bone chip on a nerve despite dealing with horrific pain for 8 years. I highly recommend Dr Arias he listens and has wonderful bedside manners
About Dr. Jose Arias, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992708663
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
