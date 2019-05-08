Dr. Jose Baez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Baez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Baez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Baez works at
Jose M Baez, MD LLC11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1180, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 777-0663Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Baez is a very considerate, knowledgeable doctor. I am so happy I have him for my doctor. I have great faith in him as a doctor and person.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235218397
- American College of Physicians
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Hahneman University
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Baez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baez works at
Dr. Baez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.