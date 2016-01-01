Overview of Dr. Jose Baez, DO

Dr. Jose Baez, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ New Jersey School Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Baez works at SMG Randolph in Methuen, MA with other offices in Springfield, MA and Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.