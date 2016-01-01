Overview of Dr. Jose Baez, MD

Dr. Jose Baez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Baez works at Nuvance Health Medical Practices in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.