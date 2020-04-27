Dr. Baez-Escudero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jose Baez-Escudero, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Baez-Escudero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with The Methodist Hospital, Methodist Debakey Heart and Vascular Center
Locations
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baez-Escudero?
Did my first ever televisit with Dr. Baez (due to Covid19 pandemic) and was very impressed with his pleasant, caring manner and obvious skill and knowledge. He spent much more time with me than I thought he would, and reviewed my symptoms and history thoroughly. We have scheduled a procedure for a month from now and I am very confident that I am in good hands. I love CCF and all the doctors there I have dealt with.
About Dr. Jose Baez-Escudero, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital, Methodist Debakey Heart and Vascular Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Universidad San Francisco de Quito
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baez-Escudero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baez-Escudero has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baez-Escudero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baez-Escudero speaks French and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez-Escudero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez-Escudero.
