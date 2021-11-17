Overview of Dr. Jose Barahona, MD

Dr. Jose Barahona, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Barahona works at Jose A Barahona, MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.