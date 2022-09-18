Overview of Dr. Jose Barrera, MD

Dr. Jose Barrera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills.



Dr. Barrera works at Texas Facial Plastic Surgery and ENT in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.