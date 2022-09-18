See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jose Barrera, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (116)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Barrera, MD

Dr. Jose Barrera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills.

Dr. Barrera works at Texas Facial Plastic Surgery and ENT in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barrera's Office Locations

    Texas Facial Plastic Surgery and ENT
    14603 Huebner Rd Bldg 1 Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78230

  CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills

Sleep Apnea
Enlarged Turbinates
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Sleep Apnea
Enlarged Turbinates
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 18, 2022
    Dr Barrera was the perfect surgeon for us. He not only did a great job on my daughters nose. His skill and education surpass any other in San Antonio. He also has a wonderful staff and the ethics from this facility are evident in everything they do. There is no substitute for this combination. I did my due diligence to find him and am so happy with results.
    Laurie — Sep 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Barrera, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1619966686
    Education & Certifications

    Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Stanford University
    Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery University of Colorado
    Exempla St. Joseph Hospital - General Surgery
    University of Colorado At Denver
    United States Air Force Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Barrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrera works at Texas Facial Plastic Surgery and ENT in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Barrera’s profile.

    Dr. Barrera has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

